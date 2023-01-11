Here's How Much $100 Invested In Nucor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.2%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion.

Buying $100 In NUE: If an investor had bought $100 of NUE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $221.15 today based on a price of $152.56 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

