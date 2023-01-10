$100 Invested In Adobe 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Adobe ADBE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.38%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion.

Buying $100 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $100 of ADBE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $885.74 today based on a price of $341.98 for ADBE at the time of writing.

Adobe's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

