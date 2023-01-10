ñol

Bed Bath & Beyond Undergoes Meme Stock Rally: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 10, 2023 6:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose sharply in high-volume trading on Monday on speculation of a potential acquisition.
  • The retail investors thought the retailer might be a potential acquisition target, Reuters reported.
  • The report added that online retail stock platforms, including Reddit, have been speculating about a possible M&A deal, leading to a buying frenzy like the 2020 meme stock phenomenon.
  • BBBY stock lost nearly half its value last week after the company warned of operational difficulty.
  • The retailer had said it is exploring strategic options, including bankruptcy.
  • The company anticipated a Q3 net loss of approximately $(385.8) million versus a net loss of $(276.4) million in the year-ago period. 
  • BBBY will report its results early on Tuesday.
  • Price Action: BBBY shares are trading higher by 5.56% at $1.71 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

