Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Qualcomm 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Qualcomm QCOM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.37%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In QCOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of QCOM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,002.61 today based on a price of $115.14 for QCOM at the time of writing.

Qualcomm's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

