$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $53,000 Today

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 38.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.36%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $52,644.33 today based on a price of $113.06 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.