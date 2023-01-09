Arhaus Stock Gains On FY22 Guidance Boost

by

Arhaus Inc ARHS has raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance from $1.173 billion - $1.193 billion to $1.223 billion - $1.228 billion versus the $1.19 billion consensus.

The company sees fourth-quarter FY22 revenue of $351 million - $356 million versus $312.74 million.

The company reported Q3 revenue of $320 million and comparable growth of 54.3%.

"We are encouraged by the outstanding performance and continued momentum in our business in the fourth quarter resulting in expected full year 2022 record net revenue exceeding $1 billion and expected comparable growth of approximately 51%," said John Reed, Co-Founder and CEO.

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings.

Price Action: ARHS shares are trading higher by 12.40% at $11.51 in premarket on the last check Monday.

