Arhaus Stock Gains On FY22 Guidance Boost

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 9, 2023 9:27 AM | 1 min read
  • Arhaus Inc ARHS has raised its full-year 2022 revenue guidance from $1.173 billion - $1.193 billion to $1.223 billion - $1.228 billion versus the $1.19 billion consensus.
  • It also raised FY22 comparable growth forecast from 43% - 48% to 51.0% - 51.4%.
  • The company sees fourth-quarter FY22 revenue of $351 million - $356 million versus $312.74 million.
  • The company reported Q3 revenue of $320 million and comparable growth of 54.3%.
  • "We are encouraged by the outstanding performance and continued momentum in our business in the fourth quarter resulting in expected full year 2022 record net revenue exceeding $1 billion and expected comparable growth of approximately 51%," said John Reed, Co-Founder and CEO.
  • Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. 
  • Price Action: ARHS shares are trading higher by 12.40% at $11.51 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

