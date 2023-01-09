Earnings Scheduled For January 9, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Commercial Metals CMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Acuity Brands AYI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $984.46 million.
• Tilray Brands TLRY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $159.94 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $168.06 million.
• Accolade ACCD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $87.53 million.
• WD-40 WDFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $140.73 million.
• AZZ AZZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $359.80 million.
• VOXX International VOXX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $169.80 million.
• Jefferies Financial Group JEF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• Pure Cycle PCYO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Applied Digital APLD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.
• Pricesmart PSMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
