ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Constellation Brands Stock Is Falling

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 5, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Why Constellation Brands Stock Is Falling

Constellation Brands Inc STZ shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter.

What Happened: Constellation Brands reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $2.44 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.89 per share. 

"The solid top-line performance of our Beer Business has given us confidence to again raise our outlook for the full-year increasing the low-end of our net sales and operating income growth ranges. And, the capacity added by productivity initiatives at our existing brewery operations gave us flexibility in our capex plans, yielding a higher free cash flow estimate for the year," said Garth Hankinson, CFO of Constellation Brands.

Constellation expects full-year earnings, excluding Canopy Growth Corp CGC, to be between $11 and $11.20 per share versus estimates of $10.94 per share.

Beer sales are expected to be up between 9% and 10% for fiscal-year 2023. Wine and spirits sales are expected to be flat to down 2%. Constellation now anticipates full-year free cash flow of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. 

See Also: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Lovesac And More

STZ Price Action: Constellation has a 52-week high of $261.53 and a 52-week low of $207.59.

The stock was down 3.75% at $222.50 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: gjvradio from Pixabay.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved