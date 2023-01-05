ñol

Constellation Brands Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 5, 2023 9:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Constellation Brands Inc STZ reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 5% year-on-year to $2.44 billion, beating the consensus of $2.40 billion.
  • Net sales for the Beer segment grew 8% Y/Y to $1.89 billion, and Wine and Spirits fell 4% Y/Y to $544.6 million.
  • Shipment volume for Beer increased 2.7%, while Wine and Spirits plunged 14.8%.
  • Gross profit of $1.22 billion remained flat Y/Y, while gross margin of 50.4% contracted by 240 basis points.
  • Comparable EPS of $2.83 missed the consensus of $2.89. Comparable EPS, excluding Canopy equity losses, was $3.01.
  • The company generated an operating cash flow of $2.3 billion for nine months, and ended the quarter with $185 million in cash and equivalents. 
  • Constellation's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock, payable on Feb. 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 8, 2023.
  • Guidance: Constellation sees FY23 comparable basis EPS, excluding Canopy, of $11.00 - $11.20 (prior view $11.20 - $11.60), above the consensus of $10.94.
  • Price Action: STZ shares are trading lower by 4.63% at $220.46 on the last check Thursday.

