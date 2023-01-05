ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Walgreens Swings To Quarterly Loss As Lower Sales, Opioid Settlement Take A Toll

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 5, 2023 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Walgreens Swings To Quarterly Loss As Lower Sales, Opioid Settlement Take A Toll
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's WBA Q1 FY23 sales decreased 1.5% Y/Y to $33.4 billion, up 1.1% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $32.83 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS reached $1.16, down 29.9% on a constant currency basis, reflecting higher COVID-19 vaccine volumes, beating the consensus of $1.13.
  • The company swung to an operating loss of $6.2 billion compared to an operating income of $1.3 billion a year ago. Operating loss in the quarter reflects a $6.5 billion pre-tax charge for opioid-related claims and litigation.
  • The company said it administered 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the quarter, down from around 15.6 million a year earlier but up from 2.9 million doses administered in the prior quarter.
  • Guidance: Walgreens also raised its FY23 sales guidance to $133.5-$137.5 billion, citing the purchase of Summit Health and currency fluctuations, vs. the consensus of $134.80 billion.
  • Walgreens maintains FY23 adjusted EPS of $4.45-$4.65 (consensus of $4.48) as strong core business growth is more than offset by lapping FY22 COVID-19 execution and currency headwinds.
  • Price Action: WBA shares are down 4.24% at $35.91 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CarePre-Market OutlookMoversTrading IdeasGeneral
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved