by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 9:33 AM | 2 min read
Huawei's Business Comes Out Of The Woods, Chair Eric Xu Says
  • Huawei Technologies Co said it had exited "crisis mode" following Trump-era sanctions, as it reported growth in its telecom-infrastructure business and flat overall revenue for 2022
  • Rotating Chair Eric Xu said Huawei expects to end the year with annual revenue of 636.9 billion yuan, or about $91.5 billion, which is essentially flat year-on-year, the Wall Street Journal reports
  • Huawei's third-quarter sales rose 7.2% to 191 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) after carving out new income streams from areas like smart cars and cloud services. 
  • The 2022 sales stood at 636.9 billion yuan, up marginally from a year earlier, Bloomberg reports.
  • Xu said Huawei's core business of selling telecom infrastructure grew in 2022, and the decline in the company's once-dominant consumer device business has stabilized.
  • "In 2022, we successfully pulled ourselves out of crisis mode. U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Xu said. "
  • The macro environment may be rife with uncertainty, but what we can be certain about is that digitalization and decarbonization are the way forward, and they're where future opportunities lie."
  • The U.S. cut Huawei from advanced chips, crushing its smartphone business. The U.S. has also provoked allies to ban the use of its 5G telecom equipment, calling it a national-security threat.
  • Lately, Huawei has sought to develop new business lines, including software, cloud computing, and technology for automobiles. It has invested in companies across China's semiconductor industry. 
  • Still, annual sales remain well below the 2020 peak of more than $120 billion.
  • Before the U.S. imposed sanctions, it churned out smartphones competing with market leaders like Apple Inc AAPL and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF.
  • Xu said 2023 would be a crucial year.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

