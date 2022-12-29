by

Taylor Devices Inc TAYD reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to $10.49 million.

Net earnings for Q2 totaled $1.6 million versus $0.7 million last year.

Order backlog at the end of six months in FY23 was $18 million versus $17 million last year.

EPS was $0.45 versus $0.19 last year.

"Our FY23 2nd quarter and 1st half sales finished significantly better than last year's levels respectively with all three of our customer product groups; Aerospace/Defense, Structural and Industrial, sales levels improved year-on-year," said CEO Tim Sopko.

Price Action: TAYD shares are trading higher by 24.33% at $13.54 on the last check Thursday.

