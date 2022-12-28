Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.41%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion.

Buying $100 In VLO: If an investor had bought $100 of VLO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $399.64 today based on a price of $124.54 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

