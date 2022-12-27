Here's How Much $100 Invested In JPMorgan Chase 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

JPMorgan Chase JPM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.9%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $385.16 billion.

Buying $100 In JPM: If an investor had bought $100 of JPM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $313.02 today based on a price of $131.31 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.