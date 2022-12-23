Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Boeing Stock In The Last 20 Years

Boeing BA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.12%. Currently, Boeing has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In BA: If an investor had bought $1000 of BA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,741.95 today based on a price of $188.91 for BA at the time of writing.

Boeing's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.