Nike Earnings Top Estimates, Here's A Look At Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results..

Nike said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $13.31 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.57 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share, which beat estimates of 65 cents per share.

Nike shares jumped 12.2% to close at $115.78 on Wednesday, and gained 0.2% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company following quarterly earnings.

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating on the stock on December 21, 2022, and boosted the price target from $99 to $130. This analyst sees around 12% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Cowen & Co. analyst John Kernan maintained an Outperform rating on December 21, 2022, and raised the price target from $122 to $131. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 59%.

Wells Fargo analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained an Overweight rating on December 21, 2022, and boosted the price target from $130 to $135. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

BMO Capital's analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating on December 21, 2022, and increased the price target from $110 to $120. This analyst sees over 4% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole reiterated a Buy rating on the stock on December 21, 2022, and increased the price target from $141 to $146. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 66%.

