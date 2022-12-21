Enerpac Tool Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Backs FY23 Outlook

by

Enerpac Tool Group Corp EPAC reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 6.5% year-on-year, to $139.4 million, beating the consensus of $133.10 million.

Gross profit rose 13.9% Y/Y to $67.9 million with a gross margin of 48.7%.

Operating margin was 8.8% and operating income for the quarter rose 92.1% to $12.3 million.

The company held $129.2 million in cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2022. Net debt at November 30, 2022, was approximately $73 million.

The company generated cash flow from operations of $18 million and free cash flow of $16 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.29 beat the analyst consensus of $0.27.

Outlook : EPAC said it is not making any changes to its fiscal 2023 guidance announced in September. It continues to expect full-year net sales of $565 million - $585 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $113 million - $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 million - $18 million.

