ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Enerpac Tool Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Backs FY23 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2022 6:41 AM | 1 min read
Enerpac Tool Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Backs FY23 Outlook
  • Enerpac Tool Group Corp EPAC reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 6.5% year-on-year, to $139.4 million, beating the consensus of $133.10 million.
  • Core sales improved 13% year over year, with product sales up 15% and service revenues up 3%.
  • Gross profit rose 13.9% Y/Y to $67.9 million with a gross margin of 48.7%.
  • Operating margin was 8.8% and operating income for the quarter rose 92.1% to $12.3 million.
  • The company held $129.2 million in cash and equivalents as of November 30, 2022. Net debt at November 30, 2022, was approximately $73 million.
  • The company generated cash flow from operations of $18 million and free cash flow of $16 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.29 beat the analyst consensus of $0.27.
  • Outlook: EPAC said it is not making any changes to its fiscal 2023 guidance announced in September. It continues to expect full-year net sales of $565 million - $585 million and an adjusted EBITDA range of $113 million - $123 million, including an ASCEND EBITDA benefit of $12 million - $18 million.
  • Price Action: EPAC shares are trading higher by 7.31% at $25.70 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral