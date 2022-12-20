Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chevron Stock In The Last 20 Years

Chevron CVX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.63%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $331.30 billion.

Buying $100 In CVX: If an investor had bought $100 of CVX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $516.13 today based on a price of $172.64 for CVX at the time of writing.

Chevron's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

