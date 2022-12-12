Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CSX Stock In The Last 20 Years

CSX CSX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.16%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,687.11 today based on a price of $31.73 for CSX at the time of writing.

CSX's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

