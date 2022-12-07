ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Volatility In Markets Rises After S&P Records 4th Consecutive Drop

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 7, 2022 5:26 AM | 1 min read
Volatility In Markets Rises After S&P Records 4th Consecutive Drop

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 recorded losses for the four straight sessions amid concerns over economic growth.

Money markets see a 91% chance that the U.S. Fed will increase rates by 50 basis points at its December policy meeting.

Meta Platforms Inc META shares dropped 6.8% on Tuesday after EU privacy regulators reportedly ruled the company should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on online activity.

Majority of the sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy and communication services stocks recording the biggest plunge on Tuesday. However, utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, gaining over 0.6% in the prior session.

The Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.01% to close at 11,549.69 on Tuesday, amid a decline in shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. The S&P 500 dipped 1.44%, while the Dow Jones fell 1.03% to settle at 33,596.34 in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumped 7.3% to 22.26 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CBOE Volatility IndexEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas