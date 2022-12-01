Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 111 YI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Methode Electronics MEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $293.89 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Big Lots BIG is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Kroger KR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $33.95 billion.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $258.70 million.

• Boqii Holding BQ is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• REX American Resources REX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $209.90 million.

• SecureWorks SCWX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $112.27 million.

• Lands' End LE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $383.36 million.

• Tuniu TOUR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Patterson Cos PDCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Designer Brands DBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $866.65 million.

• Dollar Gen DG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.

• Duluth Holdings DLTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $144.30 million.

• Global Blue Gr Holding GB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tilly's TLYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $166.10 million.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $225.41 million.

• Asana ASAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $139.37 million.

• Ulta Beauty ULTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Smartsheet SMAR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $194.27 million.

• PagerDuty PD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $92.85 million.

• UiPath PATH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $248.51 million.

• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $54.67 million.

• Zscaler ZS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $343.89 million.

• ReneSola SOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.56 million.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Samsara IOT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $155.35 million.

• Ambarella AMBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $83.02 million.

• Arco Platform ARCE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $48.10 million.

• Veeva Sys VEEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $546.04 million.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.