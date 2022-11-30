Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Seadrill SDRL is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.

• Leju Hldgs LEJU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nordic American Tankers NAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.20 million.

• Zhihu ZH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $124.33 million.

• KE Holdings BEKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• XPeng XPEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• BRP DOOO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• iClick Interactive Asia ICLK is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $38.65 million.

• GigaCloud Tech GCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $123.50 million.

• Renalytix RNLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Leslies LESL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $470.44 million.

• Nano Labs NA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Frontline FRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $221.48 million.

• Titan Machinery TITN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $597.35 million.

• Donaldson DCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $827.04 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Hormel Foods HRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Perfect PERF is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Genasys GNSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.32 million.

• Snowflake SNOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $539.10 million.

• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Container Store Group TCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.21 million.

• Yext YEXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.63 million.

• Victoria's Secret VSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Ncino NCNO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $103.46 million.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.74 million.

• Elastic ESTC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $261.39 million.

• Pure Storage PSTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $665.02 million.

• Semtech SMTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $175.49 million.

• PVH PVH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Ooma OOMA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.22 million.

• La-Z-Boy LZB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $598.03 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Nutanix NTNX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $410.64 million.

• Five Below FIVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $611.43 million.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Splunk SPLK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $846.93 million.

• Box BOX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $251.13 million.

• Okta OKTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $465.34 million.

• Salesforce CRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.

