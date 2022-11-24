Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Westinghouse Air Brake 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.55%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In WAB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WAB stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,875.99 today based on a price of $99.95 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.