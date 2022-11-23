HP Joins The Mega Tech Layoff Frenzy; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

HP Inc. HPQ announced plans to reduce up to 6,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2025. The company reported a 11% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter and also issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

HP raised its quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $0.2625 per share.

HP shares gained 2.1% to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.

