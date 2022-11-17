Children's Place Slashes FY22 Expectations Reflecting Macro Issues, Supply Chain Cost Pressure

by

reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year to $509.12 million, beating the consensus of $499.44 million. Comparable retail sales decreased 10% for the quarter. The decrease in sales was primarily due to permanent store closures and a slowdown in consumer demand resulting from the unprecedented inflation impacting its customers.

was primarily due to permanent store closures and a slowdown in consumer demand resulting from the unprecedented inflation impacting its customers. The gross profit decreased 27.7% Y/Y to $176.9 million, with the margin contracting 910 basis points to 34.7%.

The operating margin was 11.3%, and the operating income plunged 49.2% to $57.8 million.

Adjusted EPS of $3.33 missed the analyst consensus of $3.73.

The company held $19.2 million in cash and equivalents as of October 29, 2022.

Inventories for Q3 rose 24% Y/Y to $549 million.

Children's Place sees FY22 sales of about $1.713 billion - $1.723 billion (prior view ~$1.725 billion) versus the Street view of $1.72 billion and adjusted EPS of$4.05 - $4.30 (prior view ~$7.00), below the consensus of $6.46. It expects Q4 sales of $460 million - $470 million versus the consensus of $480 million. Q4 Adjusted EPS of $0.50 - $0.75 against the estimate of $2.33.

PLCE shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $36.29 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

