Target Earnings Miss Estimates, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

Target Corporation TGT reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Target reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.4% year-on-year to $26.52 billion, beating the consensus of $26.38 billion. EPS of $1.54 missed the analyst consensus of $2.13.

Target sees a low-single-digit decline in comparable sales for Q4. The company expects Q4 operating margin rate of around 3%.

Target shares dipped 13.1% to close at $155.47 on Wednesday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the retailer in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on October 18, 2022, and raised the price target from $170 to $185. This analyst sees a 19% upside in the company’s stock.

Accuracy Rate: 69%

Keybanc’s analyst Bradley Thomas initiated an Overweight rating on the stock on September 14, 2022, with a price target of $200. This analyst sees a 28.6% upside in the company’s stock.

Accuracy Rate: 70%

Deutsche Bank’s analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating on the company on August 18, 2022, but cut the price target from $195 to $193.

Accuracy Rate: 78%

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on the stock on August 18, 2022, and boosted the price target from $150 to $165.

Accuracy Rate: 75%