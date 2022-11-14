ñol

Oatly Group Shares Fall On Q3 Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 14, 2022 9:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Oatly Group AB OTLY reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $183.03 million, missing the consensus of $212.10 million.
  • Revenue in the Americas jumped 22.7% Y/Y to $60.7 million, EMEA fell 5.5% to $82.5 million, and Asia grew 16.3% to $39.7 million.
  • The gross margin contracted by 2,350 basis points to 2.7%, and the gross profit declined 88.8% Y/Y to $4.98 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(104.3) million versus $(44.5) million last year.
  • The company held $105.6 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • EBITDA loss expanded to $(92.2) million versus $(36.5) million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.18) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.11).
  • "Third quarter financial results were below our expectations, largely driven by COVID-19 restrictions in Asia, production challenges in the Americas, and continued foreign exchange headwinds," said CEO Toni Petersson.
  • Outlook: Oatly cut FY22 sales outlook to $755 million - $775 milliion on a constant currency basis, versus the prior outlook of $835 million - $865 million.
  • It continues to expect capital expenditures of $220 million - $240 million.
  • Price Action: OTLY shares are trading lower by 16.3% at $2.04 on the last check Monday.

