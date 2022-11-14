Tyson Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Provides Upbeat FY23 Outlook

by

Tyson Foods Inc TSN reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.2% year-on-year to $13.74 billion, beating the consensus of $13.49 billion.

Sales volume of Beef rose 5.1% Y/Y, Pork fell 1.1%, Chicken climbed 1.1%, and Prepared Foods increased 0.3%.

Gross profit plunged from $2.5 billion to $1.3 billion, with the margin contracting 980 basis points to 9.5%.

The operating margin contracted 930 basis points to 5.6%, and operating income for the quarter decreased 59.8% to $766 million.

Adjusted EPS of $1.63 missed the analyst consensus of $1.73.

The company held $1.03 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months amounted to $2.7 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for twelve months ended October 1, 2022, increased 2.4% to $5.6 billion.

The Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend previously declared on August 11, 2022, to $0.48 per Class A share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Outlook : Tyson Foods expects FY23 sales of $55 billion - $57 billion, versus the consensus of $53.61 billion.

It sees FY23 capital expenditure of $2.5 billion.

Price Action: TSN shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $68.25 in premarket on the last check Monday.

