$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $130 Thousand Today

Amerco UHAL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 18.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.11%. Currently, Amerco has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In UHAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of UHAL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $125,255.58 today based on a price of $53.65 for UHAL at the time of writing.

Amerco's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.