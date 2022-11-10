$100 Invested In Genpact 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Genpact G has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.92%. Currently, Genpact has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion.

Buying $100 In G: If an investor had bought $100 of G stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $306.48 today based on a price of $45.89 for G at the time of writing.

Genpact's Performance Over Last 15 Years

