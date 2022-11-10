ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Volatility In Markets Increases As US Stocks Record Sharp Losses

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 10, 2022 3:13 AM | 1 min read
Volatility In Markets Increases As US Stocks Record Sharp Losses

U.S. stocks settled sharply lower on Wednesday following midterm elections.

Wall Street snapped its three-session rally on Wednesday with investors awaiting data on inflation, which might show easing in US consumer prices.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS dipped 13%, recording its biggest single-day decline since 2001, after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares dropped 7% after CEO Elon Musk disclosed the sale of nearly $4 billion in stock following his recent acquisition of Twitter.

The Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.37% to close at 10,797.55 on Tuesday, amid losses in shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. The S&P 500 fell 2.08%, while the Dow Jones tumbled around 647 points to settle at 32,513.94 in the previous session.

All the major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest plunge on Wednesday.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 2.2% to 26.09 points on Wednesday.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CBOE Volatility IndexEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas