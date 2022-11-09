ñol

Wendy's Bottom-Line Manages To Beat Street View; Clocks 13% Sales Growth

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Wendy's Bottom-Line Manages To Beat Street View; Clocks 13% Sales Growth
  • Wendy's Co WEN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year to $532.57 million, missing the consensus of $539.41 million. Adjusted revenues increased 15.2% to $429 million.
  • Global Systemwide sales improved 8.9%, with Systemwide sales in the U.S. rising 7.7% and International improving 18.3%. 
  • Global same-restaurant sales growth was 6.9%. The company-operated restaurant margin contracted by 10 basis points to 14.3%.
  • General and administrative expenses rose 0.5% Y/Y to $62.5 million. The operating margin was 18.41%, and operating income for the quarter rose 22.4% Y/Y to $98.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.9% Y/Y to $134.5 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.24 beat the consensus of $0.23.
  • The company held $820.9 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $182.6 million.
  • The company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.
  • Outlook: Wendy's continues to expect FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.84 - $0.88, versus the consensus of $0.85.
  • The company now expects FY22 global systemwide sales growth of 6%-7% (prior view 6%-8%).
  • Price Action: WEN shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $20.63 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

