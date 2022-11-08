ñol

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Gaming Picks, Here They Are

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 8, 2022 5:18 AM | 2 min read
As the US markets enter the final leg of third-quarter earnings season, most of the gaming companies have released their earnings reports, while investors await results from the remaining.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Here's a look at some of the big gaming stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

 

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO

Recent Analyst Ratings

  • Stifel analyst Drew Cum maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock on October 24, 2022, but lowered the price target from $163 to $161.
  • Accuracy Rate: 54%
  • Benchmark’s analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Buy rating the company's stock on October 24, 2022, but cut the price target from $200 to $180.
  • Accuracy Rate: 47%
  • Recent News: Take-Two Interactive Software, on Monday, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance below estimates..


Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI

Recent Analyst Ratings

  • Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded rating on the company’s stock from Neutral to Overweight on September 15, 2022, but lowered the price target from $95 to $84.
  • Accuracy Rate: 27%
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Clay Griffin upgraded rating on the company’s stock from Market Perform to Outperform on July 25, 2022, with a price target of $95.
  • Accuracy Rate: 47%
  • Recent News: The company reported better-than-expected Q3 results on Monday.


Electronic Arts Inc. EA

Recent Analyst Ratings

  • Wedbush’s analyst Michael Pachter maintained an Outperform rating on the company’s stock on November 2, 2022, but cut the price target from $170 to $164.
  • Accuracy Rate: 55%
  • Credit Suisse’s analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the company's stock on November 2, 2022, but lowered the price target from $144 to $143.
  • Accuracy Rate: 61%
  • Recent News: Electronic Arts reported second-quarter bookings of $1.754 billion, down from last year’s $1.851 billion total.
  •  

SciPlay Corporation SCPL

Recent Analyst Ratings

  • DA Davidson analyst Franco Granda maintained a Buy rating on the company’s stock on October 10, 2022, but lowered the price target from $18 to $17.
  • Accuracy Rate: 30%
  • Morgan Stanley’s analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the company's stock on September 7, 2022, but reduced the price target from $13.5 to $12.5.
  • Accuracy Rate: 59%
  • Recent News: SciPlay is expected to report Q3 results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

 

