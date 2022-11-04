Recap: American Axle & Mfg Q3 Earnings

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $322.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 8.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.22 0.19 -0.09 0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.37B 1.35B 1.28B 1.18B Revenue Actual 1.44B 1.44B 1.24B 1.21B

To track all earnings releases for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.