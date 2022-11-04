Recap: American Axle & Mfg Q3 Earnings

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $322.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 8.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.19
|-0.09
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.37B
|1.35B
|1.28B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|1.44B
|1.24B
|1.21B
