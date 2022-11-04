Recap: Gray Television Q3 Earnings

Gray Television GTN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:25 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gray Television missed estimated earnings by 26.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was up $308.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.37 0.21 0.38 EPS Actual 0.91 0.52 0.17 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 854.42M 803.97M 669.43M 591.61M Revenue Actual 868.00M 827.00M 721.00M 601.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.