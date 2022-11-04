Recap: Gray Television Q3 Earnings

Gray Television GTN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gray Television missed estimated earnings by 26.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $308.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.37
|0.21
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.52
|0.17
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|854.42M
|803.97M
|669.43M
|591.61M
|Revenue Actual
|868.00M
|827.00M
|721.00M
|601.00M
To track all earnings releases for Gray Television visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.