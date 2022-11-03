ñol

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 9:17 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Shares of Block rose over 12% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported a strong set of third quarter earnings.
  • Online food delivery platform DooDash shares rose over 11% in extended trading on Thursday after its revnues and sales beat expectations.
  • PayPal shares fell over 9% in extended trading after the company’s guidance disppointed the Street.
Block, Paypal, Twilio, Atlassian, Doordash: Why These Stocks Moved Significantly In Afterhours Trading Today

Stocks and bonds in the U.S. took a hit on Thursday, continuing their response to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed over 1% lower, while yields on U.S. Treasuries across the curve saw a spike. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that witnessed significant movement in after-hours trading on Thursday.

1. Atlassian Corp TEAM: Shares of the software maker fell over 22% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported earnings. Atlassian reported a 31% rise in its revenue at $807.4 million, while its net loss stood at $13.7 million for the September quarter, compared with a net loss of $411.2 million from a year earlier. The company has guided total revenue for the next quarter to be $835 million to $855 million against a Wall Street estimate of $879.4 million, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings Tool.

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

2. Twilio Inc TWLO: Shares of Twilio fell over 21% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the software maker reported a 33% rise in third-quarter revenue but GAAP loss from operations widening to $457 million from $232.3 million from a year earlier. The company has projected fourth-quarter revenue of $995 million to $1.005 billion, compared with an estimate of $1.07 billion, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings Tool.

3. Block Inc SQ: Shares of Block rose over 12% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported a strong set of third-quarter earnings. Its net revenue for the third quarter rose 17% year-over-year to $4.52 billion. Cash App generated a gross profit of $774 million, up 51% year-over-year.

4. DoorDash Inc DASH: Online food delivery platform DoorDash's shares rose over 11% in extended trading on Thursday after its revenues and sales beat expectations. The company’s revenue increased 33% during the quarter to $1.7 billion while its total orders increased 27% to 439 million in Q3.

5. PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL: PayPal shares fell over 9% in extended trading after the company’s guidance disappointed the Street. PayPal has guided an 8.5% growth in its net revenue for the full year to about $27.5 billion. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the company had earlier projected full-year revenue growth of 18%.

Read Next: Coinbase Q3 Earnings Recap: Revenue And EPS Miss, Monthly Users Fall Less Than Robinhood, Stock Jumps

 

