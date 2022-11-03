ñol

Under Armour Clocks 2% Top-Line Growth In Q2 Amid Uncertain Macroeconomic Backdrop

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Under Armour Inc UA reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $1.57 billion. Adjusted EPS was $0.20.
  • Wholesale revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $948 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue fell 4% to $577 million.
  • Apparel revenue fell 2% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 14%, while Accessories revenue decreased 12%.
  • The gross profit fell 9.4% Y/Y to $713.8 million, and the gross margin contracted 560 basis points Y/Y to 45.4%.
  • The operating margin contracted 350 basis points to 7.6%, and operating income for the quarter declined 30.6% to $119 million.
  • The company held $868 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Inventory was $1.1 billion as of September end.
  • Under Armour repurchased 26 million shares for $350 million as of September under its two-year, $500 million program approved in February 2022.
  • Outlook: Under Armour sees FY23 revenue to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate versus its previous expectation for 5% - 7% due primarily to a more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency.
  • The company reduced its FY23 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.44 - $0.48 from the prior view of $0.47 - $0.53.
  • Price Action: UA shares are trading higher by 12.64% at $7.04 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

