Under Armour Clocks 2% Top-Line Growth In Q2 Amid Uncertain Macroeconomic Backdrop

reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $1.57 billion. Adjusted EPS was $0.20. Wholesale revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $948 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue fell 4% to $577 million.

Apparel revenue fell 2% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 14%, while Accessories revenue decreased 12%.

The gross profit fell 9.4% Y/Y to $713.8 million, and the gross margin contracted 560 basis points Y/Y to 45.4%.

The operating margin contracted 350 basis points to 7.6%, and operating income for the quarter declined 30.6% to $119 million.

The company held $868 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Inventory was $1.1 billion as of September end.

Under Armour repurchased 26 million shares for $350 million as of September under its two-year, $500 million program approved in February 2022.

: Under Armour sees FY23 revenue to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate versus its previous expectation for 5% - 7% due primarily to a more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency. The company reduced its FY23 adjusted EPS outlook to $0.44 - $0.48 from the prior view of $0.47 - $0.53.

UA shares are trading higher by 12.64% at $7.04 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

