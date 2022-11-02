ZoomInfo Technologies To $65? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On ZoomInfo After Q3 Results

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported Also check this out: better-than-expected Q3 results . and raised guidance.

ZoomInfo posted quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, exceeding market estimates of $0.20 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $287.60 million, versus expectations of $278.48 million.

The company boosted FY22 earnings guidance from $0.78-$0.80 per share to $0.83-$0.84 per share. The company raised sales forecast from $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion to $1.094 billion -$1.096 billion.

ZoomInfo shares dipped 20.7% to $34.50 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on ZoomInfo after the company released quarterly results.