Stryker Reports Q3 Earnings Miss Due To High Component Prices, Cuts Full Year Profit Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 1, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Stryker Reports Q3 Earnings Miss Due To High Component Prices, Cuts Full Year Profit Guidance
  • Stryker Corporation SYK posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.12, down 3.6% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $2.23.
  • The ortho device giant clocked nearly $4.48 billion in sales, up 7.7%, almost in line with the consensus of $4.47 billion.
  • “We delivered strong organic sales growth in the quarter, despite product shortages and disruptions to full return of surgeries,” CEO Kevin Lobo said in a news release.
  • “Worsening foreign currency and ongoing inflation, including premiums on spot buys for key components, pressured our adjusted earnings and will impact our full-year results. We are taking additional actions to address these persistent issues.”
  • Guidance: Stryker expects FY22 revenue growth of 8.5–9%, with adjusted EPS of $9.15-$9.25 vs. the consensus of $9.36.
  • During Stryker’s Q2 earnings report, the projection was revenue growth of 8–9%, with adjusted EPS of $9.30-$9.50.
  • Price Action: SYK shares are down 5.78% at $216 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

