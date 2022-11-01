Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BP BP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $64.76 billion.

• Sony Group SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.04 billion.

• Chunghwa Telecom CHT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blucora BCOR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Axcella Health AXLA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kopin KOPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.05 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $160.43 million.

• Safehold SAFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $68.81 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $74.07 million.

• Regis RGS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $203.55 million.

• Myriad Genetics MYGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $170.10 million.

• Oxford Lane Capital OXLC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IPG Photonics IPGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $372.81 million.

• USA Compression Partners USAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $175.25 million.

• Unitil UTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $100.29 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $84.15 million.

• Harmony Biosciences HRMY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $113.54 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $376.50 million.

• Triton International TRTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $420.09 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $19.74 million.

• Hayward Holdings HAYW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $240.38 million.

• Incyte INCY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $848.19 million.

• Hamilton Lane HLNE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $105.45 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $602.10 million.

• Simon Property Group SPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Independence Contract ICD is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arconic ARNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Equitrans Midstream ETRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $337.63 million.

• Scorpio Tankers STNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $429.66 million.

• Easterly Government Props DEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.95 million.

• Bio-Techne TECH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $282.62 million.

• EnPro Indus NPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $286.80 million.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Ecovyst ECVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $226.33 million.

• Repligen RGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $192.39 million.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $75.23 million.

• Avista AVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $310.24 million.

• Pitney Bowes PBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $863.19 million.

• Harsco HSC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $474.85 million.

• Franklin Resources BEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Fox FOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $292.39 million.

• AMETEK AME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• KKR & Co KKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Ecolab ECL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Abiomed ABMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $273.53 million.

• WEC Energy Gr WEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Gartner IT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• MakeMyTrip MMYT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $156.73 million.

• Catalent CTLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Eaton Corp ETN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• CorVel CRVL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LCI Indus LCII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $558.27 million.

• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.49 per share on revenue of $43.37 million.

• AGCO AGCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Fox FOXA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Waters WAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $680.75 million.

• TopBuild BLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $831.52 million.

• Premier PINC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $328.33 million.

• Leidos Holdings LDOS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Sysco SYY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $18.65 billion.

• Sunoco SUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• CommVault Systems CVLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $186.56 million.

• Newmont NEM is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SoFi Technologies SOFI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $392.76 million.

• Sealed Air SEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage TAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Phillips 66 PSX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $39.47 billion.

• Xylem XYL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• CONSOL Energy CEIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $480.05 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Henry Schein HSIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Lear LEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• MPLX MPLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum MPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.62 per share on revenue of $41.01 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $840.01 million.

• ArcBest ARCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Uber Technologies UBER is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $8.13 billion.

• Eli Lilly LLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.

• Pfizer PFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $21.37 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Gran Tierra Energy GTE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.

• Markel MKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $13.66 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $247.01 million.

• American Superconductor AMSC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $25.12 million.

• SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $65.68 million.

• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $216.75 million.

• Kadant KAI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $218.11 million.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acorda Therapeutics ACOR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.32 per share on revenue of $459.07 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $258.40 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $316.12 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust AKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $69.63 million.

• Yum China Holdings YUMC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ONEOK OKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.

• Chesapeake Energy CHK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.47 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Four Corners Property FCPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $54.73 million.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.62 million.

• Enact Holdings ACT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $274.86 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $206.20 million.

• Weyco Group WEYS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $150.20 million.

• Newpark Resources NR is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Instructure Holdings INST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $119.01 million.

• Littelfuse LFUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $636.71 million.

• Gladstone Inv GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.05 million.

• Liberty Global LBTYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Atlas ATCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $430.52 million.

• FTAI Infrastructure FIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.

• EverQuote EVER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $93.09 million.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $123.45 million.

• ViewRay VRAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $25.02 million.

• Skyline Champion SKY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $687.79 million.

• Whitestone REIT WSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.24 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $336.75 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $75.49 million.

• Univar Solns UNVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Regional Mgmt RM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $125.96 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $94.31 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $143.69 million.

• Livent LTHM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $252.72 million.

• Pros Holdings PRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.54 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $447.53 million.

• Enhabit EHAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $267.54 million.

• KAR Auction Services KAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $402.55 million.

• Gulfport Energy GPOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $320.50 million.

• CVRx CVRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.68 million.

• Container Store Group TCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $282.45 million.

• Freshworks FRSH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $125.44 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Enovix ENVX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $440 thousand.

• B2Gold BTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $379.90 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $549.15 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $141.16 million.

• USD Partners USDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $25.29 million.

• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $106.13 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $133.01 million.

• Viemed Healthcare VMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $34.85 million.

• Franklin Street Props FSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.60 million.

• trivago TRVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $177.28 million.

• Mirion Technologies MIR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $160.80 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $39.43 million.

• Comstock LODE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• DZS DZSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.92 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $19.53 million.

• MicroStrategy MSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $127.58 million.

• Amcor AMCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• SB Finl Gr SBFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.04 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $35.75 million.

• Amplify Energy AMPY is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $420.42 million.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $14.92 million.

• Mayville Engineering MEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $128.24 million.

• LSB Industries LXU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $156.22 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $426.41 million.

• Mercury Sys MRCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $217.92 million.

• OneSpan OSPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.63 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $263.34 million.

• Bandwidth BAND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $140.90 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs BXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.10 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Public Storage PSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Agree Realty ADC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $109.59 million.

• Mercury General MCY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Edison EIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• Extra Space Storage EXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $420.67 million.

• Genworth Finl GNW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Assurant AIZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Freshpet FRPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $148.33 million.

• Paycom Software PAYC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $327.56 million.

• Community Healthcare CHCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $24.43 million.

• Verisk Analytics VRSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $755.43 million.

• Match Group MTCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $795.43 million.

• Airbnb ABNB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• H&R Block HRB is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $181.76 million.

• Andersons ANDE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Aptose Biosciences APTO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $638.90 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $231.83 million.

• McKesson MCK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.06 per share on revenue of $70.19 billion.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $524.23 million.

• A10 Networks ATEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.02 million.

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $300.91 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $24.04 billion.

• Healthpeak Properties PEAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $517.14 million.

• Denny's DENN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.12 million.

• Voya Financial VOYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• NN NNBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.57 million.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• CPSI CPSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $82.05 million.

• Exelixis EXEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $404.30 million.

• Blackbaud BLKB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $261.06 million.

• O-I Glass OI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $892.58 million.

• Resideo Technologies REZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $439.72 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery APEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.23 million.

• Huron Consulting Gr HURN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $267.05 million.

• Quad/Graphics QUAD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• The Western Union WU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Cardlytics CDLX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.

• Super Micro Computer SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Kaman KAMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $196.50 million.

• Comstock Res CRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $779.65 million.

• Conduent CNDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $978.00 million.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Key Tronic KTCC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• National Research NRC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hyster-Yale Materials HY is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $834.25 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $799.28 million.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Clorox CLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Unum UNM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Alteryx AYX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $192.38 million.

• Chegg CHGG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $158.34 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $278.48 million.

• Devon Energy DVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• AtriCure ATRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $81.33 million.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Cirrus Logic CRUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $462.73 million.

• FMC FMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $325.41 million.

• American Intl Gr AIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion.

• Prudential Financial PRU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $13.59 billion.

• Electronic Arts EA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Advanced Micro Devices AMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.

