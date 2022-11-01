Recap: Sony Group Q2 Earnings

Sony Group SONY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was down $1.64 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sony Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.28 0.85 1.57 1.54 EPS Actual 1.35 0.77 2.43 1.55 Revenue Estimate 18.04B 18.87B 24.59B 20.61B Revenue Actual 17.85B 19.49B 26.68B 21.56B

