$100 Invested In Sirius XM Holdings 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Sirius XM Holdings SIRI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.37%. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion.

Buying $100 In SIRI: If an investor had bought $100 of SIRI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $545.05 today based on a price of $6.05 for SIRI at the time of writing.

Sirius XM Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.