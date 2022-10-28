Cumulus Media: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cumulus Media CMLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was down $4.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cumulus Media's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.64
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|235.80M
|218.70M
|253.51M
|237.53M
|Revenue Actual
|236.74M
|232.03M
|252.30M
|237.72M
To track all earnings releases for Cumulus Media visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings