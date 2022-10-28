Cumulus Media: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cumulus Media CMLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was down $4.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cumulus Media's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.64 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 -0.04 0.02 0.48 Revenue Estimate 235.80M 218.70M 253.51M 237.53M Revenue Actual 236.74M 232.03M 252.30M 237.72M

To track all earnings releases for Cumulus Media visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.