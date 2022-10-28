Recap: Chart Industries Q3 Earnings

Chart Industries GTLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:01 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chart Industries beat estimated earnings by 10.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $83.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chart Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.55 0.69 0.84 EPS Actual 0.88 0.65 0.73 0.81 Revenue Estimate 390.49M 354.90M 378.41M 348.21M Revenue Actual 404.80M 354.10M 378.90M 328.30M

