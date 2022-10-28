Recap: Chart Industries Q3 Earnings

Chart Industries GTLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:01 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chart Industries beat estimated earnings by 10.37%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $83.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chart Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.55
|0.69
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.65
|0.73
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|390.49M
|354.90M
|378.41M
|348.21M
|Revenue Actual
|404.80M
|354.10M
|378.90M
|328.30M
To track all earnings releases for Chart Industries visit their earnings calendar here.
