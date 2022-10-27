Recap: Allegion Q3 Earnings

Allegion ALLE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
Allegion beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.48.
Revenue was up $196.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|0.96
|1.02
|1.30
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.07
|1.11
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|773.35M
|689.41M
|680.39M
|717.89M
|Revenue Actual
|773.10M
|723.60M
|709.20M
|717.00M
