Recap: Allegion Q3 Earnings

Allegion ALLE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegion beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.48.

Revenue was up $196.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.33 0.96 1.02 1.30 EPS Actual 1.37 1.07 1.11 1.56 Revenue Estimate 773.35M 689.41M 680.39M 717.89M Revenue Actual 773.10M 723.60M 709.20M 717.00M

To track all earnings releases for Allegion visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.