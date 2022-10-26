Recap: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biomarin Pharmaceutical missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $96.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 5.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|-0.32
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.17
|-0.32
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|521.47M
|507.52M
|442.39M
|435.32M
|Revenue Actual
|533.80M
|519.36M
|449.81M
|408.74M
To track all earnings releases for Biomarin Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar here.
