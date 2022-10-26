Recap: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $96.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 5.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.32 -0.25 EPS Actual 0.59 0.17 -0.32 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 521.47M 507.52M 442.39M 435.32M Revenue Actual 533.80M 519.36M 449.81M 408.74M

