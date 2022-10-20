ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Rising Prices Bite Into Dow's Q3 Profitability, Expects $1B In Cost Savings Next Year

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 20, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
Rising Prices Bite Into Dow's Q3 Profitability, Expects $1B In Cost Savings Next Year
  • Dow Inc DOW reported Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.11, down from $2.75 a year ago, missing the Street estimates of $1.27.
  • Operating EBIT fell almost 60% to $1.19 billion, and EBITDA almost halved to $1.86 billion.
  • Net sales were down 5% Y/Y to $14.1 billion, beating the consensus of $13.28 billion, as gains in Performance Materials & Coating were more than offset by declines in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. 
  • Local price increased 3% Y/Y, driven by Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure.
  • Volume was down 4% Y/Y, as a 12% decline in EMEAI more than offset 2% volume growth each in the U.S. & Canada, and the Asia Pacific. 
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 billion. Free cash flow was $1.5 billion.
  • The company noted, "Underlying demand remains resilient in the U.S., while high energy and feedstock costs are driving record inflation and impacting demand in the Eurozone, and ongoing lockdowns in China continue to pressure consumer spending and infrastructure investments."
  • Outlook: "In the near term, we expect the macro environment to remain dynamic. As a result, we have outlined a playbook of actions that have the potential to deliver more than $1 billion in cost savings in 2023 while we continue to leverage our scale, geographic diversity, and feedstock and derivative flexibility," said Jim Fitterling, Chairman & CEO.
  • Price Action: DOW shares are down 0.82% at $44.76 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsCommoditiesMarketsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral