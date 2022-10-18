$1000 Invested In Alaska Air Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alaska Air Gr ALK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.46%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,578.62 today based on a price of $42.47 for ALK at the time of writing.

Alaska Air Gr's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

