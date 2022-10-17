Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning W&T Offshore Stock In The Last 5 Years

W&T Offshore WTI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.43%. Currently, W&T Offshore has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion.

Buying $100 In WTI: If an investor had bought $100 of WTI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.61 today based on a price of $7.31 for WTI at the time of writing.

W&T Offshore's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.