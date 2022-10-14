JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

JPMorgan Chase JPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.88.
Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.91
|2.73
|3.01
|3
|EPS Actual
|2.76
|2.63
|3.33
|3.74
|Revenue Estimate
|31.95B
|31.14B
|29.90B
|29.76B
|Revenue Actual
|31.63B
|31.59B
|30.35B
|30.44B
